Science has long been aware that not all fats are the same, but a startling new study form the University of Barcelona has found that the common saturated fat, palmitic acid, could be accelerating type 2 diabetes, while oleic acid appears to offer protective benefits.

The recent work, published in Trends in Endocrinology & Metabolism, investigated the effects of palmitic and oleic acid, and found that these fats behave very differently inside the body. “Palmitic acid, a saturated fatty acid widely found in foods, is associated with impaired insulin sensitivity, whereas oleic acid, abundant in olive oil, may have a protective effect against these metabolic disorders,” explained Professor Manuel Vázquez-Carrera, who was part of the study’s groundbreaking team.

What Is Palmitic Acid and Why Are Researchers Concerned?

In fact, the experts even went to far as to theorize that the type of fat that we eat is more important than the overall amount. That’s because palmitic acid, a common saturated fat found in meat, dairy, and plant oils, is thought to be triggering metabolic disease. “At the molecular level, palmitic acid promotes the accumulation of potentially toxic bioactive lipids, fosters low-grade chronic inflammation, and contributes to the dysfunction of cellular organelles,” explained the project’s first author, Xavier Palomer.

Why Oleic Acid Could Support Better Metabolic Health

While palmitic acid may be inherent in many foods, the total amount consumed is often increased by its use in cooking oils. Oleic acid, a naturally occurring monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid, found primarily in olive oil, could be a better option, however. This is because oleic acid has a more favorable metabolic profile and promotes the storage of lipids with minimal disruption of physiological processes, helping to preserve proper insulin signaling in key tissues such as the liver, muscle and adipose tissue.

The study suggests that oleic acid may even counteract many of the negative effects caused by palmitic acid, which could explain why diets that are rich in monounsaturated fats, such as the Mediterranean diet, are consistently associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and other metabolic diseases.