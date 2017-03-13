Chris Hemsworth Kills it in the Gym

Think you go hard during your workouts? Think again. Chris Hemsworth is definitely winning when it comes to workout intensity. He recently posted a workout compilation video to his Instagram page, where he trains with Luke Zocchi, whom he refers to as "the world's best trainer".

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Mar 11, 2017 at 12:30am PST

In the video, Hemsworth is seen performing some staple moves, such as the barbell curl and battle ropes, as well as an array of out-of-the-box exercises.

Think you've got what it takes to rival Thor? Take a look at the video above and give it a try!