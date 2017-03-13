Behind-the-Scenes

Chris Hemsworth Kills it in the Gym

If you think you've got an intense workout, check out how Thor stays fit.

Melissa Mohabir Headshot thumbnail by

Think you go hard during your workouts? Think again. Chris Hemsworth is definitely winning when it comes to workout intensity. He recently posted a workout compilation video to his Instagram page, where he trains with Luke Zocchi, whom he refers to as "the world's best trainer". 

SEE ALSO: Chris Hemsworth's God-Like Thor Workout

In the video, Hemsworth is seen performing some staple moves, such as the barbell curl and battle ropes, as well as an array of out-of-the-box exercises. 

Think you've got what it takes to rival Thor? Take a look at the video above and give it a try!

Topics:
Comments