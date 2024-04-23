As the days grow longer and the weather takes a warm turn, runners emerge out of hibernation in hopes of finding a new pair of running shoes that will successfully carry them through the fast-approaching running season.

Investing in a new pair of running shoes is essential for beginner and avid runners alike. It can make or break your running season which is why we’ve gathered the top running shoes for Spring 2024.

Whether it’s road or trail running you prefer, or if you’re looking to support your high arch or simply add extra cushion to your stride, this list has your running shoe needs covered.

Reebok FloatZig 1

Combining Reebok’s award-winning performance Floatride Energy Foam and iconic Zig Tech technology in the midsole shape, the completely new running shoe is lightweight and springy and is designed to make running more fun and enjoyable for all.

Buy them: $130, Men’s and Women’s at Reebok

Saucony Endorphin Speed 4

Designed as a race-day shoe, it’s quickly proven itself much more, equally capable during long, moderate training sessions and sprints to the finish. Thanks to the “just right” combination of winged nylon plate, SPEEDROLL technology, and PWWRUN PB foam, this cushioned running shoe provides the perfect balance of support, rebound, and forgiveness.

Buy them: $170, Men’s and Women’s at Saucony

On Cloudventure Waterproof

A running shoe that adapts to the ever-changing weather and running surfaces, the Cloudventure Waterproof shoe is lightweight, breathable, and offers a smooth ride while gripping uneven terrain.

Buy them: $169, Men’s and Women’s at On

New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4

Built for any kind of run, this perfect pair is crafted to be light and fast. Created with FuelCell foam to deliver maximum propulsion and speed with minimal weight making each run comfortable and breezy.

Buy them: $139.99, Men’s and Women’s at New Balance

Brooks Glycerin 21

Where supreme softness and ultimate comfort collide, the Glycerin 21 running shoes provide an ultra-plus ride paired with structure and breathability.

Buy them: $160, Men’s and Women’s at Brooks

HOKA Stealth/Tech Bondi 8

Reworked with a water-repellant ripstop, this stealthy-looking pair is built to conquer concrete and off-road adventures.

Buy them: $165, Unisex at HOKA

NOBULL Journey

Amplify your every stride with the responsive support and long-lasting comfort of NoBull Journey. The cushioned midsole and built-in flexible plate offer comfort and a springboard that responds to your steps.

Buy them: $159, Men’s and Women’s at NOBULL

Allbirds Superlight Tree Runners

From your everyday sneaker to a lightweight yet supportive running shoe, this pair is built with super lightweight technology producing an all-day airy feel.

Buy them: $115, Men’s and Women’s at Allbirds

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3

Designed to optimize running efficiency, this durable running show provides lightweight stiffness for a snappy, efficient stride.

Buy them: $250, Men’s and Women’s at Adidas

Asics Gel- Cumulus 26 Limited Edition

Built for high arches, the PureGEL® technology is strategically positioned in the midsole providing a support and comfortable run no matter the distance.

Buy them: $ 140, Men’s and Women’s at Asics

Salomon Genesis

Designed for hard-wearing durability and meticulous precision in tricky terrain, this dynamic and agile shoe is primed for mountain adventures.

Buy them: $150, Men’s and Women’s at Salomon

PUMA X first Mile Velocity Nitro 3

Crafted with NITRO™ Foam technology providing pinnacle responsiveness in an extremely lightweight package, this shoe allows you to rack up the miles in comfort and style.

Buy them: $135, Men’s at PUMA

PUMA Fast – R Nitro Elite 2

Designed for maximum performance, this race-day shoe features upgraded NITRO™ ELITE and PWRPLATE technologies, offering more cushioning and a propulsive feel in every run.

Buy them: $260, Women’s at PUMA