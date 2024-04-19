The much-anticipated tennis-based movie, Challengers is set to hit theaters on April 26, but you can already immerse yourself on or off the court with a motivating musical release to accompany the film.

From visionary Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino comes Challengers, starring Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach who is married to a champion (played by Mike Faist) who’s hit a losing streak. I an attempt to up his game, the couple soon find themselves embroiled in a potential love triangle when they strategize to face off against the wife’s former lover, who is also just happens to be the husbands’ former best friend (played by Josh Connor).

As pasts collide, both romantic and tennis tensions run at a fever pitch. The engaging story asks questions about what people are willing to do in order to win, and how power is exchanged in sporting relationships. “It’s about three kids who spend a big chunk of their youth tangled together,” explains Guadagnino in the release notes for Challengers. “And, as they become adults and try to find the people from their past, it gets messy. Because life is messy.”

Listen to Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross: Challengers [Mixed] by Boys Noize

Whether you are a tennis player yourself or just want to regain your own winning edge on or off the court, you can now listen to a free release courtesy of Milan Records USA. Running at almost 30 minutes, the continuous flow and mechanical elements make for a great workout beat. “Literally on repeat all day,” commented one listener on YouTube. “2024 is already much better now thanks to this,” said another. “Trent and Atticus are geniuses,” concluded yet another.

M&F readers, you’re welcome. Have a great workout!

Click Here to Watch Challengers official trailer