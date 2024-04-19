In March, his Excellency Turki Alalshikh, who is chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, announced that a showdown would take place as a matter of pride between two of boxing’s leading promoters. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom boxing was asked to choose five of it’s stable mates in order to face off against five contenders that are contracted to Frank Warren’s Queensberry promotion. This week, those boxers were officially announced for the 5 vs 5 boxing event card.

When Will the 5 vs 5 Boxing Match Take Place?

The 5 vs 5 card will feature as part of a blockbuster event headlined by the Undisputed championship of the world bout between light heavyweights Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. In anticipation of the clash between the two promotional giants in the 5 vs 5 battle, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh told reporters: “The Five vs Five match is one of the standout events on Riyadh’s calendar this year.”

The show is set for June 1 in Saudi Arabia and will be broadcast live around the world.

Who are the Ten Contenders in the 5 vs 5 Boxing Event?

The matches have been set and the ten contenders have been revealed as follows:

Queensberry’s Daniel Dubois (20-2, with 19 KOs) is the young UK powerhouse who was a recent challenger to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk. Dubois will go up against IBF No.1 contender Filip Hrgovic (17-0, with14 KOs) on behalf of Matchroom in a battle that will also determine who will be first in line to fight for the IBF World Heavyweight title later this year.

In another heavyweight clash, Chinese giant “Big Bang” Zhilei Zhang (26-2-1, with 21 KOs) has been chosen to represent Queensberry. The 40-year-old southpaw takes on Matchroom pick and former WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (43-3-1, with 42 KOs).

At featherweight, in what many predict will be a fight of the year contender, Queensberry’s Nick Ball, (19-0-1, with 11 KOs), and Matchroom’s American world champion Ray Ford, (15-0-1, with 8 KOs), will square off for Ford’s WBA World Featherweight championship.

A classic middleweight encounter also looks likely when Queensberry’s undefeated Hamzah Sheeraz, the WBC Silver and Commonwealth champion (19-0 with 15 KOs), trades blows with Matchroom’s USA contender Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams, who has impressively assembled a record of 16-0, with 11 KOs.

Queensberry light heavyweight and former World Amateur champion Willy Hutchinson (17-1, 13 with KOs), is hailed as one of the brightest talents in British boxing and the current WBC International champion. He will face Matchroom’s former British champion and WBA world title challenger Craig ‘Spider’ Richards (18-3-1, 11 with KOs) to round off the card.

What is at Stake for Queensberry and Matchroom?

Rather than prize money or titles, it is pride that is at steak when two of the world’s leading boxing promoters put their reputations on the line. “The night of June 1 will mark a thrilling and spectacular return to Riyadh, where the pride and reputation of two companies will be at stake in the 5 vs 5 concept that neither promoter dares to contemplate losing!” said Queensberry’s Frank Warren this week. “Our five selected champions are ready to rule in Riyadh.”

Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn commented; “The best Sport stems from the greatest rivalries. And on June 1, I am confident Matchroom will reign supreme over Queensberry. I have assembled a team of elite world beaters who are ready to do the business. Losing isn’t an option … I’m sure this unprecedented five-versus-five will be the first of many duels with Frank Warren and his team—and may the best man win!”