'Bad Lip Reading' Has Finally Released The Hilarious '2017 NFL' Video

With the NFL season coming to a close, Bad Lip Reading has finally released their ‘NFL 2017’ video, and it is arguably the best part of Super Bowl week. While last year’s video delivered a ton of laughs, this year’s is the strangest and craziest yet. It’s comedy gold.

Throughout the five-minute video you’ll hear the league’s biggest stars say the most bizarrely creative things, making you wonder how such lip-syncing talent exists.

From the thief who dared to steal New England Patriots QB Tom Brady’s nickels out his “dang” locker, to Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger singing “I’ll flip for you," nobody can escape the ridicule when the folks at Bad Lip Reading work their magic.

But for those that did escape this year's video, congratulations, looks like we can't laugh at your expense.