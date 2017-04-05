Ronda Rousey Returns To The Mats, This Time Teaching Judo To Young Kid

After getting walloped by bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, we have seen very little of the former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey.

As the world awaits her next move, we can only speculate. With rumors swirling about a possible move to the WWE, as WWE executive Stephanie McMahon issued an open invitation to Rousey, and with her recent guest-starring role on the NBC series Blindspot, it looks as though a return to the octagon is completely out of the question.

Although it’s doubtful she'll fight again in the UFC, Rousey has finally gotten back to her MMA roots, as shown in her recent Instagram post.

#NextGenJudo teaching @themaxston ashi waza A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Apr 4, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

In the clip, Rousey can be seen teaching an 11-year-old boy, named Jaxton, how to take down his opponent using a form of judo sweep.

It’s great to see the once-dominant MMA fighter in a good mood and smiling, a good sign considering her tumultuous year.

Whatever Rousey does next, we will all be waiting.