Watch: Frank Grillo Has a Very Bad Day in the Trailer for Netflix's 'Wheelman'

Getaway drivers seem to be a popular subject in action films these days, but we're not complaining.

The latest film in this trend is Netflix's Wheelman, with Frank Grillo (The Grey, Zero Dark Thirty) as the titular driver (though we don't get his actual name). When the wheelman agrees to one last bank robbery, he soon realizes he's been betrayed and tries to track down the culprits before they can get to his family.

Wheelman is the first full-length film written and directed by Jeremy Rush, while the film's producers include Grillo himself and The Grey director Joe Carnahan.

The film will be available to Netflix subscribers nationwide October 20.