Watch the Super Bowl Teaser For 'Transformers: The Last Knight'

Michael Bay has released the first thirty seconds in a new teaser for Transformers: The Last Knight early this morning. An extended version of the spot will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Last Knight will shatter the core myths of the "Transformers" franchise. Human and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our world lies in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth, and Mark Wahlberg, who plays Cade Yeager, the movie's lead. Only one world will survive: theirs or ours.

Judging by the preview, this film looks to deliver and will be just as action-packed as the previous movies in the series.

The film is the fifth installment in the "Transformers" franchise that is directed by Michael Bay. It is also the second movie in the series that features Mark Wahlberg as the lead character.

Look for Transformers: The Last Knight in theaters June 23.