Image credit: Instagram @eddiehallwsm

Eddie Hall released a YouTube video on April 30, 2024, that appears to show him breaking the world power punching record. And with Hall still eying up his imminent MMA debut, the news has been met with a mixed response.

The punching “world record” of 191,796 units of power was last attained on a device known as the PowerKube by UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, and is a measurement of striking impact that has bene hotly contested among fighters. During a trip to Las Vegas, the 2017 World’s Strongest Man visited the UFC Performance Institute, where he was filmed breaking that record with a whopping 208,901 units of power on the same machine.

Does Eddie Hall have the world’s most powerful punch?

In the YouTube video, watched by more than 275,000 times in less than a week, Hall is seen learning the technique before putting it into practice. Accompanied by Brian Shaw, Hall was surprised to learn that the record was held by a light heavyweight. Famously, Eddie Hall weighed in at a massive 450+ pounds during his strongman days, but is though to have trimmed down to under 350 pounds as he prepares for the world of mixed martial arts. “The Beast”, also a former competitive swimmer ,who has even tried his hands at boxing, was due to make his MMA debut earlier this year but plans fell through. He is still hoping to get in the cage sooner rather than later, however. Here’s how those attempts on the PowerKube played out:

Attempt 1: 56,900

Attempt 2: 84,299

Attempt 3: 135,065

Attempt 4: 130,067

Attempt 5: 150,713

Attempt 6: 168,339

Attempt 7: 208,901

Attempt 8: 184, 250

Attempt 9: 114, 452

Attempt 10: 199,705

“That was good, really good,” said Shaw, who witnessed the record-breaking effort. “I’m done, Brian” exclaimed Hall, wincing in pain after ten strikes and what appeared to be two successful record smashers. While Shaw had a bash for himself, the fellow strongman wasn’t able to replicate the Englishman’s form. “The best advice I can give ya, is, it’s like an explosion,” shared Hall, who is also a former deadlift record holder. “Everything’s just coming from your feet.”

While viewers took to social media in their droves to congratulate “The Beast,” the response from UFC legend Chael Sonnen was less kind. “I thought the World knew this, but since there appears to be a few out there who have not ‘smartened,’ I’ll fill you in… The whole thing is a scam. There is one sensor. The entire measurable count will be based upon where you hit in relation to the sensor.”

I thought the World knew this, but since there appears to still be a few out there who have yet to be “smartened,” I’ll fill you in… The whole thing is a scam. There is one sensor. The entire measurable count will be based upon where you hit in relation to the sensor. https://t.co/HG55sgecfX — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 25, 2024

Of course, everyone else had the same opportunity to hit the sensor as Hall did. Whether or not his record is more for accuracy than power could be a debate worth having, but he certainly appeared to crush a record one way or another. The full video is certainly worth a watch too, as Hall can be seen sparring with Alexander Volkov.