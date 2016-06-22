With the explosive second trailer for season 7 of Game of Thrones being released yesterday, we’re not sure the Internet is ready for the behind-the-scenes footage coming out of HBO Spain on Thursday.

In the newly released video, passersby are lured into a slightly sketchy (albeit enchanted-looking) hut where they were greeted by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) saying, “Do you want to see something you’ve never seen before? Promise you won’t tell anyone.” (Of course, Arya—we wouldn’t dare.)

The most important part of what we’re seeing in this video is a glimpse into the battles ahead. Obviously there’s going to be death and destruction before the Great War even begins.

We see the Unsullied pitted against the Lannister forces. Then we see Daenerys Targaryen and her army taking on the Lannisters with an intimidating blast of fire, hopefully coming from overhead (if you know what we mean).

What makes this behind-the-scenes look so good is not only the tiny glimpses of the actors out of character (hello, Emilia Clarke), but also the raw emotion of the fans watching from inside the hut. We can relate: Who wouldn’t jump up and down with excitement—at least on the inside—when Jon Snow does a neat trick with Longclaw?

Watch the video below to get another Game of Thrones (sorry, Juego de Tronos) fix before season 7 arrives on July 16. Until then, we’ll be on the lookout for a popup hut in the United States.