EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK AT THE COMPLETE TRAILER FOR XXX: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE!!!WOW!!! Posted by Vin Diesel on Tuesday, July 19, 2016

If xXx: The Return of Xander Cage is as good as the trailer Vin Diesel just dropped on his Facebook page, we might be in for the greatest, most Vin Diesel action flick of all time.

The third leg of the xXx trilogy and the first flick since 2005’s xXx: State of the Union, the new Return of Xander Cage is off to a smashing start.

For one thing, the trailer pretty much the perfect length (1:24, not too short and not too long). Even better, it features what is arguably the best opening a trailer has ever had: Samuel L. Jackson speaking over the riff from Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child.” (Yeah, put that on a loop for the rest of the afternoon.) And here’s the best part: All this happens before Diesel even makes an appearance.

Because it only amps up from there. From jumping off of a cliff and skiing down a tropical mountain to riding dirtbike on water to backflipping over a moving car, Diesel is pulling off stunts that shouldn’t even be possible in the real world. Oh, and he does it all while wearing a white denim vest.

And while the movie is months away—it’s slated for a January 20, 2017 release date—the wait won’t feel so long. The trailer will keep us satisfied at least until we get done listening to “Voodo Child” for the hundredth time.