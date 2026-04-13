Popular social media fitness influencer and inspirational personal trainer, Stephanie Sanzo has taken to Instagram to share her post-birthday workout, proving that you really can kick-back father time.

The Australian beauty, who earned the nickname “StephFitMum,” for how she got back into shape after having children, invited her 3.3 million IG followers to a virtual party at her gym, where she gave leg day some serious love. “Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes,” she wrote, explaining that while her birthday may have taken place on April 3, a workout would be in session just 24-hours later. “This is my first workout as a 39-year-old,” revealed Sanzo, before pumping some serious iron.

Stephanie Sanzo’s Post-Birthday Leg Day Workout

Barbell Back Squats: 4 Sets x 6 Reps

4 Sets x 6 Reps Leg Press Machine: 4 Sets x 12 Reps

4 Sets x 12 Reps Hip Thrust Machine: 5 Sets of 12, 10, 8, 6, and 12 Reps

5 Sets of 12, 10, 8, 6, and 12 Reps Kneeling Cable Bent-Knee Kickbacks supersetted with Standing Dumbbell Hip Abduction: 3 Sets x 15 Reps of each exercise

Why This Leg Workout Builds Muscle Fast

The buff beauty welcomed in her new era with the same intensity that made her a popular powerhouse to begin with, taking on four heavy sets to stimulate growth in her quads, hamstrings, and glutes with barbell back squats. Sanzo made a deep squat to really feel the stretch, before taking a seat on the leg press machine.

The leg press, like the squat, is a triple extension exercise that requires movement from the hip, knee, and ankle joints, and is a great way to further exhaust the quads, glutes, hamstrings, and calves, because the machine places less stress on the core than the free weight barbell squats, offering support and control to avoid injury by over working.

Third-up was the hip thrust machine, including 5 sets with different rep ranges. Sanzo began with 12 reps and descended by 2 reps for each set, until she reached 6 reps. But for her fifth and final set, she went all out with a further 12 reps to force muscle hypertrophy and make great glute gains. Sanzo then rounded out her intense leg day with a twice-as-nice finisher, opting to superset two cable exercises. Part A was the kneeling cable bent-knee kickback.

To execute this move, the blonde bombshell faced the cable station and kneeled on a seat, using its inclined back rest for support. As Sanzo kicked-back Father time, she hit the glutes, hamstrings, calves, and core. For Part B, the fitness coach got vertical and positioned herself side-on to the cable station, executing the standing dumbbell hip abduction, in order to shape the outer hips while further taxing her glutes and thighs.

“Looking absolutely stunning as always,” wrote one impressed follower. “I’ve been following you for years. Your consistency is truly inspiring,” commented another fan. “May this be the best year yet my queen,” wrote yet another.

M&F Hers can’t wait to see what your year ahead in fitness looks like, Stephanie!

To follow Stephanie Sanzo on Instagram, click here.