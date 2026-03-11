Tiffany Stratton announced a return to competitive bodybuilding recently, but that doesn’t mean the WWE Superstar is taking her sights of the women’s world championship. To ace both ambitions, Stratton has mastered her methods for scouting the perfect gym and eating healthy while on the road, but after all this prep, she’s also looking forward to a well-deserved cheat meal when she heads to WWE’s Clash in Italy event this May.

There’s no question that the options for touring athletes have become healthier in recent years. No longer are fast food joints and late-night service stations the only place to chow down when the opportunity strikes. Wrestlers like Chelsea Green have talked about the rise of convenient and healthy foods such as pre-boiled eggs and nutritional salads being available in supermarkets and even airports, but with time at a premium, how does Tiffany Stratton, who recently announced a return to competitive bodybuilding, plan her own food intake? Here’s how she makes the most of her valuable “Tiffy Time” for training.

Tiffany Stratton Has Her Finger on the Button When It Comes to Nutrition

“WWE does provide catering at TV tapings, and they have a chicken and rice section where it’s salt and pepper chicken and then plain rice, and they always have vegetables and salads and stuff like that,” Stratton tells M&F. But when she’s not in the arena, the busy wrestler has learned to use technology to wrangle the right foods instead. “I use Instacart, and I will order rice cakes, yogurt, protein powder, hard boiled eggs and stuff like that,” she explains. This is a clever way to get her carefully tracked macros delivered straight to the hotel room door, and takes the guesswork out of alternatives like eating out.

Tiffany Stratton Scouts Her Gyms Via Tiktok

“I go on TikTok, and I search up the gyms in whatever town I’m in,” reveals Stratton of another great traveling fitness tip. “There are a lot of fitness influencers out there that review gyms. Or I’ll just go on maps on my phone and search gyms nearby and I’ll look through the pictures. I like an old school vibe type of gym, like a traditional bodybuilder, grungy type of gym.”

Having careful control over her training and nutrition is essential, because Stratton is back in her bodybuilding era. The former gymnast won her first and only contest at the NPC Twin Cities Open, under her real name of Jessica Woynilko in 2021, but signed with WWE later that same year. Now an established pro wrestler and former WWE Champion, the buff blonde announced that she will return to the competitive bodybuilding stage some time around WrestleMania season in April. But following the challenge of prepping for all of this, Stratton is particularly excited about traveling to Turin, for WWE’s Clash in Italy special event. “I feel like I would love to have pizza in Italy,” beams the beauty. “I think that’s something I’d like to check off the bucket list.”

As for the perfect pizza, that could only be matched by the perfect opponent in Turin. “If Jade Cargill is still the champion after WrestleMania, I would love to face her just because she was the one who injured me a couple months ago and who took the title off of me,” Stratton tells M&F. “And if it’s Rhea Ripley, I would love to face Rhea Ripley. I think that would be such an iconic matchup. She’s one of the best right now. I feel like that would just be a dream match of mine to fulfill in Italy.”

