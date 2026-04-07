Easter, Christmas, and Thanksgiving are just some of the occasions for when taking a break can lead to some unrivalled binging, but Australian bodybuilder and transformation coach, Anna McManamey-Cashion is not about pointing the finger. Instead, she has three simple tips for getting back on track with your fitness goals, and feeling guilty is not one of them.

Most personal trainers get it. You work hard and don’t get enough time to socialize with friends and family. So, when an excuse to let loose arrives, it can often be a time of excess. Thankfully, all is not lost. “Here’s how to get your mind and body back after a few too many treats,” advised the body coach. “First, ditch the guilt. You can’t undo what’s already been done, so don’t waste energy dwelling in it. Focus on how the break was of benefit to you. Like sharing great memories or feuling up your training sessions for the week. Then, move on.”

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Anna McManamey-Cashion’s Post Binge Body Reset Tips

Drink Plenty of Water

If you’ve binged on too many beers or treated yourself to some sugar laden beverages, now is the time to swap these out for water. “This helps to get digestion back on track, and alleviate fluid retention caused by increased sodium and carbohydrate intake,” advised the bodybuilder.

Indeed, water is not only great for the body, but it improves the efficiency of the brain, helping to flush toxins while assisting with nutrient absorption. If your body feels like it’s stalling, avoid dehydration and aim for around eight glasses of water per day, that’s 2.7 liters. For those who are more active, ramp up your water intake further to replace the fluids that are lost through sweat.

Get Some Exercise

Now that you’ve cut out those sweet drinks and started to avoid alcohol, there’s a great natural way to keep your mood levels high. “A solid workout will boost endorphins, stimulate digestion, and help your body burn off excess calories for energy, rather than storing them as fat,” explained the ace Australian.

Be Gut Friendly

Overindulging can often mean overloading the body with processed food and additives that play havoc with your gut health. “Fill your plate with plenty of gut friendly foods like kimchi, sauerkraut, and blueberries. And avoid inflammatory foods like gluten, dairy, refined sugar, and alcohol,” said the coach.

So, there’s no need to beat yourself up after a brilliant break, but McManamey-Cashion coaches that you should get back on track as quickly as possible to mitigate any damage done. Still, she is strongly against going to extremes, such as skipping meals. “Put the feasting behind you, and get back to your normal eating routine, as soon as possible,”

concludes the coach. And if your “normal” eating routine is missing any of the great tips above, now is the time to incorporate them!

To follow Anna McManamey-Cashion’s sensible advice for staying in shape, click here.