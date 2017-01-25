7 Celebs Who Are Thriving in Quarantine
Brian Shaw is so strong, he can set records without even really trying.
The 2016 World’s Strongest Man champion was working out at the Super Training Gym with owner (and 2016 Men’s Fitness Game Changer) Mark Bell when he decided to jump on the Concept2 rower machine.
Shaw blasted a new world record with 12.8 seconds, besting the previous mark of 13.3 seconds. Two hefty dudes had to stand on the rowing machine to keep it steady, and Shaw sat on bumper plates to prevent the rower from collapsing under his epic mass.
Shaw knows what it takes to set records and win competitions—he was named World’s Strongest Man in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.
Here’s another look at the record set by Shaw:
What happens when the World Strongest Man hops on a @concept2inc rower at Super Training Gym, WORLD RECORDS GET BUSTED! @shawstrength broke the all-time world record (12.8 seconds) Concept 2 100 Meter Sprint! Look at How much Power this freak this produces. Also notice the bumper plates and people holding the machine down for extra support. Share this with people you know that Row to make them feel inferior… Hahaha! @concept2inc @thesupertraininggym @concept2greg #worldsstrongestman #shawstrength #slingshot #supertraininggym #supertraining06 @crossfitgames @crossfit