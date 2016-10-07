Amazing Transformation of Korean Bodybuilder Hwang Chul Soon

The Asian Arnold

He may not quite be the household name of Arnold Schwarzenegger or The Rock, but you’ve got to admit the physique of Korean bodybuilder and fitness model Hwang Chul Soon is pretty damn impressive. The big man’s muscular and chiseled frame is drawing plenty of attention from admiring fans throughout the world. Chul Soon has already garnered 397,000 Instagram followers.  

Here are some of Chul Soon’s most eye-catching photos.

Transformation to 'Asian Sensation'

Soon wasn’t always showcasing the body of a Greek God. As a matter of fact, at the age of 20 he was just 125 lbs. The bodybuilder remembers how he was often treated with disrespect, and decided to make a change. 

“I’ve worked hard and over the last 12 years I have gone up to more than 220 lbs said Chul Soon in his interview with barcroft.tvNow that I am much bigger people treat me with more respect. They call me the ‘Asian Sensation’, ‘Asian Pride’ and the ‘Asian Arnold’ said the native of Seoul, South Korea.

Sex Appeal

According to an article on HowTheyPlay.com, Chul Soon admitted to having many girlfriends. The article quoted a 2014 interview where the bodybuilder was asked about his number of lovers, to where Chul Soon responded, “I have many lovers. I can’t be anyone’s property. I belong to everyone.” 

Sportin' the Shred

Fine tuning the abs has always been a priority for Chul Soon. “I used to do situps 3,000 times every day,” he said in his barcroft.tv interview. “Now since studying more about bodybuilding I spend less time doing situps and more time eating properly. It gives you much better results.” As for his ab work at the gym, Chul Soon still hits his midsection hard with a variety of abs exercises every two days for 30 minutes to an hour.

In the Driver's Seat

Over the past eight years, Chul Soon has competed in a variety of international bodybuilding competitions, accumulating a host of awards. However, it was his first place showing this past July at the 2016 Musclemania Universe Pro Champion in Las Vegas, USA that really vaulted his status as a champion competitor.

Beach Body

When he’s not hitting the weights, Chul Soon loves to hit the beach. The champion bodybuilder lists swimming and waterskiing among some of his favorite recreational activities. Although not sure they top the one he mentioned in slide #2. 

Filling Up

To maintain his large, sculpted physique, Chul Soon follows a strict, high-protein diet regimen. Some of the daily staples include typical bodybuilder favorites– chicken breast, brown rice, bananas, protein shakes and supplements. Others may be less traditional judging from this photo. According to a recent interview, Chul Soon indicated he could eat up to 1.5kg of chicken a day, eating 250g every three hours. So how much does all this nutritional fuel cost? About $500 per month. 

American Appeal

Chul Soon readily admits to his appreciation of American culture and competition. According to a recent article, he likes the entertainment aspect of the U.S. events, where he’s better able to put his high-energy and unique costumes on display during his performance.  

More to See

