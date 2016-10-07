Amazing Transformation of Korean Bodybuilder Hwang Chul Soon

He may not quite be the household name of Arnold Schwarzenegger or The Rock, but you’ve got to admit the physique of Korean bodybuilder and fitness model Hwang Chul Soon is pretty damn impressive. The big man’s muscular and chiseled frame is drawing plenty of attention from admiring fans throughout the world. Chul Soon has already garnered 397,000 Instagram followers.

Here are some of Chul Soon’s most eye-catching photos.

Photo Credit: Hwang Chul Soon’s Instagram

7 Best Bodybuilding Foods