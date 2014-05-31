Nothing like a nutritious and delicious Jamba Juice to cap off your hard work at the gym. Fans of Jamba Juice know that the company is always looking to bring healthy, new drinks into the mix for a truly satisfying customer experience. Due to overwhelming consumer response in the pilot launch, the Company significantly accelerated the national roll out of the expanded fresh-squeezed juice platform, previously forecasted to be in 500 stores by the close of 2014.

The accelerated fresh juice expansion is supported by new, integrated programs which drive efficiency and value in the supply chain, enhance team member training, market the brand around whole food blending and juicing, and also includes a redesign of the store format that will extend to all 800-plus U.S. stores by 2015, firmly positioning Jamba as the leading retailer of made-to-order, fresh-squeezed juice.

Jamba Juice, founded in 1990 as the original Juice Club, is leveraging its juicing and blending heritage to meet the growing consumer demand for fresh, hand-crafted, made-to-order juices. The expanded juice platform incorporates high-nutrient and on-trend whole foods including kale, beets, cucumbers, apples, oranges and chia seeds, blended into convenient, great-tasting and affordable juices. By making these products available in all markets, Jamba is leading the industry in taking the fast-growing coastal juicing trend to a national scale.

“Jamba has been on a transformational journey for several years and today marks another significant development through which it reaffirms the brand’s leadership in serving health-conscious consumers with affordable, great-tasting juices and the largest store platform for consumers across the country,” said James D. White, chairman, president and CEO of Jamba, Inc. The fresh juice expansion only starts to tell the story – we have taken positive strides in virtually all areas of our business in order to position Jamba as the clear leader in nutrition, centered on providing only the best whole food ingredients.”

Blend in the Good

The fresh-squeezed juice roll-out will be supported by Jamba’s new “Blend in the Good” brand campaign, which launched May 1st. Digital campaign elements including a refreshed Company web site (www.jambajuice.com), social media activation and video integration will be supported by offline elements including radio and experiential programs, all integrating advice from members of Jamba’s Healthy Living Council comprised of professional athletes and registered dietitians.

“I am thrilled to be involved in all the exciting developments at Jamba, and in playing a role to help get healthy beverage options into the hands of families across America,” said Jake Steinfeld, fitness icon, actor, entrepreneur and Jamba’s Healthy Living Council member. “I look forward to sharing the story of my health journey and that of my family with Jamba fans throughout the world. I will see you all online and maybe in line at your local Jamba store one day soon.”

Master of Blending Arts

In preparing for the national launch of the expanded fresh juice platform Jamba invested significant time in its human resources, implementing an advanced training course, the Jamba “Master of Blending Arts” (MBA) course. The seven-class course provides team members with a high level of knowledge related to the nutritional value and health benefits of Jamba product ingredients, juices, blends, and daily requirements. To enhance the experience within each Jamba store the Company recently trained over 1,000 team members, ensuring at least one “Master Blender” in every juice store by June 2nd, to educate consumers on the benefits of each product on the menu, including the expanded fresh-squeezed juice line, and to assist them in making choices on the best juices to meet their individual needs.

“Jamba Juice continues to provide our consumers with engaging experiences in our stores, with a new look, fresh and on-trend products, stronger communication, technology that improves speed of service, and a more knowledgeable staff. We are the premier health and wellness resource in each community we operate,” said White. “I am proud of the work our entire organization has accomplished to get us to where we are today, and I continue to be confident in our future – we are only just getting started.”