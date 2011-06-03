FOUAD ABIAD’S VIDEO BLOG!

June 2, 2011

Just as he was about to begin his Olympia prep, Fouad Abiad discovered a half inch tear in his triceps tendon. In this weeks video blog, Fouad takes you to the office of his sports doctor, Dr.Clarfield, to receive a PRP(Platelet-rich plasma) treatment to help heal the tear. At the same time Fouad has the treatment done on both knees to help heal inflamed patella tendons.