Best Bodies in WWE History
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
Simple steps to boost this "man" hormone.Read article
FOUAD ABIAD’S VIDEO BLOG!
June 2, 2011
FLEXONLINE.COM
Just as he was about to begin his Olympia prep, Fouad Abiad discovered a half inch tear in his triceps tendon. In this weeks video blog, Fouad takes you to the office of his sports doctor, Dr.Clarfield, to receive a PRP(Platelet-rich plasma) treatment to help heal the tear. At the same time Fouad has the treatment done on both knees to help heal inflamed patella tendons.