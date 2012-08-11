IFBB Pro Roelly Winklaar is the talk of the town. Ever since Winklaar signed with Flex Magazine, we at Flex magazine have been posting photos and videos of his improvement.

Here we are on the eve of the PBW Tampa Pro and Roelly is sitting back smiling with Sibil Peters in the corner nodding. It's more than obvious they are statisfied witht he result thus far, but nothing is set in stone until they all step on stage and are compared.