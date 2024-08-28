FLEX’s Coverage of the 2024 IFBB Pro League Rising Phoenix is brought to you by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Follow @hitechpharma for more information and all their latest updates and make sure to visit www.HiTechPharma.com NOW to shop the incredible lineup from the Hi-Tech family of brands!

For more up to date information on the IFBB Professional League Rising Phoenix 2024 contest click here! and follow them on instagram here!

2024 Rising Phoenix Winners

Women’s Bodybuilding Winners

Women’s Bodybuilding 1st place: Angela Yeo

Fitness Winners

Fitness 1st place: Stephanie Jones

Figure Winners

Figure 1st place: Jessica Reyes Padilla

Bikini Winners

Bikini 1st place winner: Adair Libbrecht

Womens Physique Winners

Womens Physique 1st place: Jodi Marchuck

Wellness Winners

Wellness 1st place: Eduarda Bezerra

Visit the Wings of Strength website Here for More Coverage!

All photos provided by Chris Nicoll

You can follow Chris Nicoll on instagram Here!