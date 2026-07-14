Two-time Olympia Figure champion Erin Stern may have retired from active competition, but when it comes to coaching her clients, and leaning into longevity, the buff beauty is as active as ever. Recently, Stern took to Instagram to share the moves that keep her bouncing through life, and best of all, no free weights are required.

“Agility, mobility, bounce and core—these are the traits that we lose with age,” said the inspirational fitness figure. “The solution? Add in exercises that ensure you’ll continue to move with speed, flow, and control.”

Here’s how to put a spring in your own step:

Erin Stern’s Free-Weight-Free Longevity Workout

Workout Breakdown

Free weights undoubtedly have a place in longevity training, as the combination of resistance, coordination, and stabilization required to manage a dumbbell or a barbell will build muscle and help prevent injury, but for those who are just starting out with their longevity training, or need a break from the weights, this session is an ideal full body workout to add to your mobility mix.

Using the cable station and a cuff for her foot, Stern got started with high knees, for “hip flexor health and strength,” explained the athlete who topped the Olympia in both 2010 and 2012. Next up were Pogo jumps, and you can choose your own height here, by utilizing a box or for less depth, an aerobic stepper. “Pogo box jumps, for fast twitch muscle/bone density,” shared Stern, making carefully controlled leaps with a focus on getting both feet to touch the box at the same time.

Conversely, depth jumps are ideal “for improved reaction time/bone density,” explained Stern. Indeed, understanding how to land under pressure is a great way to prepare our mind-to-muscle connection for avoiding future falls. For her next move, the Olympia icon grabbed a mat and completes T-spine rotations, “for upper back and mobility.” She stayed on all fours for the cat-cow stretch, a gentle yoga pose that is a great physical therapy exercise, activating the arms and legs, and releasing tension to improve lower back mobility. To finish, the fit female executed vacuums “for core control, strength, and smaller waist.” Because who said that getting older means giving up on our appearance?

If you are ready to try this session and add some bounce back into your own lifestyle, concentrate on your breath work and slow things down. Then, as you become more confident with crushing your gym goals, add these exercises as a warmup before a free weight session.

To follow Erin Stern on Instagram, click here.