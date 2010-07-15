Laura Prestin and Alex Zerega win month two of the SuperPump presents the 2010 FLEX Bikini Model Search Online!

July 16, 2010

FLEXONLINE.COM

Results for month two of the SuperPump presents the 2010 FLEX Bikini Model Search Online are official. Say hello to winners Laura Prestin and Alex Zerega.

Voting began on July 1st with hundreds of beautiful contestants, and after two weeks and thousands and thousands of votes, 10 contestants emerged as possible candidates for top honors. The final decision, made by our expert panel of judges, wasn’t easy, but in the end, Zerega and Prestin were named month two winners.

Prestin and Zerega each win:

– $250 USD

– $100 gift voucher from Whish Body Products

– Free swimwear from Chyna Dolls Bikinis

– A profile in FLEX Magazine and flexonline.com

– An amazing photo shoot in Sin City that will be featured in FLEX magazine

In addition, winners automatically qualify for the 16-women finals of the SuperPump presents the 2010 FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships during Olympia Weekend 2010.

There’s still a chance for you to be a part of all the awesome craziness, but you gotta get a move on because before you know it, the voting will be closed yet again. The deadline for Month Three is July 21.

The overall winner of the SuperPump presents the 2010 FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships will be decided over two days in Las Vegas during Joe Weider’s 2010 Olympia Weekend. The overall winner will earn the chance to appear in the 2011 FLEX Swimsuit Issue and an exclusive contract with Weider Publications!

NAME: Laura Prestin

AGE: 25

HEIGHT: 5‘7”

WEIGHT: 118 pounds

LIVES: Hamilton, Ontario

NO REGRETS

“I don’t want to look back when I’m 40 years old and think: ‘I should have done this or that.’ Sometimes you just have to go for it. Entering the FLEX Bikini Model Search is a great way show off my hard work in the gym while opening doors in the fitness industry.”

PASSION FOR COMPETITION

“I’ve always been competitive. Soccer was always my biggest passion. I still play competitively, actually. Right now, I’m playing in a guy’s league.”

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

“I can come off as shy at first, but when I’m around positive, fun people, I loosen up. I won’t lie: I also have crazy, wild side to my personality.”

RHYTHM IS A DANCER

“Dancing is one of my favorite things to do. I love it! When I’m going out to clubs I’m not there to meet or talk to guys — I’m there to dance. Some other interests: hiking, rollerblading, shopping and writing. I’m currently working on a fitness book.”

DJ JAZZY L

“I’m a driven person, but my problem in the past has been trying to do too much all at once. I’ve learned to focus on one thing, do it well, stay focused, then move on. For example, learning how to DJ would be cool. I play around with turntables from time to time, but it’s not the right time to focus on that right now.”

NAME: Alex Zerega

AGE: 24

HEIGHT: 5‘7”

WEIGHT: 118 pounds

LIVES: Long Beach, CA

FALLING FOR BIKINI

“After I went to my first contest, I fell in love. Seeing the competitors’ bodies and knowing how much effort it took to achieve that level of condition was truly amazing. I knew at that moment I wanted to be onstage.”

CAN’T WAIT TO COMPETE

“I took second at the 2010 NPC Orange County and won the class D and overall at the NPC Los Angeles. I was so excited. It’s always good when your hard work gets recognized. Next up is the USA’s in Las Vegas. I’ve been working hard, so we’ll see if it pays off!”

STOPPING THE STEREOTYPE

“Just because I model doesn’t mean I’m not intelligent. Not everyone is just ‘looks.’ Currently, I’m studying to be a teacher. Ideally I’d like toe teach first grade, but my credentials will allow me to teach anywhere from kindergarten to sixth grade, but I think I’d work better with the first graders. Before I go for that I’d like to see how far competition will get me.”

FILM FANATIC

“I play in a co-ed softball league, and that’s about all the activities I can name. I’m not someone who goes out a whole lot. In that sense, I’m kind of boring. I prefer hanging out and doing things like watching movies, mostly comedy and horror films. I’ve been known to hit Redbox like three times per week.”

NICE TATS

“I have two tattoos. One is on my back, and I got it to remember my cousin who passed away five years ago. It’s angel wings with a halo and his initials underneath. I have another one on my back. I got it when I was 17. It’s a crescent moon with two flowers. It’s one of the ones you pick off of the wall.”

