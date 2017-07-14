Just about anybody can gain a couple thousand followers on Instagram or Twitter. But becoming a “social media queen” is no easy feat.

Demi Rose Mawby, British model and self-proclaimed “world’s sexiest DJ,” has done just that. The Birmingham-born beauty has amassed nearly 5 million followers on Instagram since launching her account just four years ago at the age of 18.

The 22-year-old—who maintains a strict diet and fitness regimen to maintain her stunning figure—has since been pursuing a career in lingerie modeling and music.

Abigail Ratchford’s 25 most stunning Instagram photos
Photos

Abigail Ratchford’s 25 hottest Instagram photos

The model shows off her sexiest looks on social media.

Read article

Here are some of Mawby’s sexiest photos.

9 most jaw-dropping photos of Demi Rose Mawby

Close gallery popup button
1 OF 9
Back to intro

Demi Rose Mawby attends Sixty6 Magazine‘s issue two launch party at Paper club on March 22, 2017, in London, England.

Mawby attends the Beauty Awards in association with OK! and Debenhams at the Banqueting House on Nov. 24, 2016, in London, England.

Mawby amassed millions of followers on social media thanks to her stunning good looks and curvy figure.

Mawby arrives at the Sixty6 Magazine launch party on June 21, 2017, in London, England.

Mawby maintains a strict fitness and diet regimen to maintain her figure.

Mawby attends the launch of Michelle Keegan’s new collection in collaboration with Lipsy at Nobu Berkeley on Sept. 28, 2016, in London, England.

Mawby first gained a following on Myspace by posing for selfies, which her current followers still continue to love.

Mawby leaves Charlie nightclub, Mayfair on March 24, 2017, in London, England.

Mawby attends Sixty6 Magazine‘s issue two launch party at Paper club on March 22, 2017, in London, England.

Topics: