“I did three years active duty in the Army after high school, then I went into acting,” says Zulay Henao, which may explain why she seems like a natural in the recent Terrence Howard flick, Fighting. She says her military stint was “eye opening.”

“It made me focused,” she admits. A vixen in camo, packing heat, defending the country—can it get much hotter? But Henao isn’t all steel and ammo. “I respect a man that has integrity, who means and does what he says,” she explains. “Romance is not dead.”

