15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
Here's what 5, 10, 15, and 20 percent body fat really look like.Read article
“I did three years active duty in the Army after high school, then I went into acting,” says Zulay Henao, which may explain why she seems like a natural in the recent Terrence Howard flick, Fighting. She says her military stint was “eye opening.”
“It made me focused,” she admits. A vixen in camo, packing heat, defending the country—can it get much hotter? But Henao isn’t all steel and ammo. “I respect a man that has integrity, who means and does what he says,” she explains. “Romance is not dead.”
Check out her photo gallery.