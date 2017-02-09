81-Year-Old Gary Player Is Faster Than You On A Treadmill

It's important to train your mind and your body to move fast as you age. Don't give yourself limits. Keep working. Keep moving. A video posted by Gary Player (@gary.player) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:10am PST

PGA legend Gary Player has always been an athletic guy, but at 81-years old, he takes fitness to a new level. Player, one of the greatest golfers of all time, posted a video to his Instagram Wednesday, showing us that the old golf pro can still run!

Player provided some inspiration in his post saying, "It's important to train your body and your mind to move fast as you age. Don't give yourself limits. Keep working. Keep moving."

If this doesn't motivate you to get up, and head to the gym, I don't know what will.

Oh, and the best part of the clip has to be the facial expression on the guy taking a leisurely stroll on the treadmill next to him.

Right on Gary, Forrest Gump would be proud.