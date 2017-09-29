9 Incredibly Stupid but Hilariously Entertaining Ways to Use Your Home Exercise Machine

Have you ever been passionately motivated to purchase the latest home exercise machine? Maybe you saw it on an early morning infomercial and came to the realization that you had to buy it to shed a few extra pounds.

If this sounds like you, here’s another question: Where is the machine now? Was it left to rust after the first few workouts?

The latest sketch from College Humor pokes fun at the masses of people who break more of a sweat setting up exercise machines than actually using them. The hilarious spoof, titled “How You Really Use Exercise Machines,” makes a solid case for how most people end up “using” their expensive home exercise machines.

Keep in mind that it takes no equipment to get a great workout and get in shape. Instead of wasting money on a machine you’ll never use, get a complete workout using the only workout equipment you’ll ever need: your body.