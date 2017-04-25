Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Guarantees 'the Greatest Fight in the History of Movies' with Jason Statham in Future 'Fast & Furious' Movie

Fast & Furious fans, it looks like we are due for the ultimate match of brute strength vs. tactical precision in the next installment of the franchise.

Just passing the second week of its release, The Fate of the Furious has become just the 30th movie ever to surpass the $1 billion mark at the box office, which of course means there will be more movies in store.

The latest buzz surrounding the franchise suggests that the next film will be a spinoff, where the two main characters are Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). Ever since Johnson’s oily muscles and tight T-shirts entered the series for Fast Five he pumped new life into the franchise. The same goes for Statham when he provided a legitimate villain in Furious 7.

While Johnson has not confirmed the spinoff—it's only in its planning stages, if anything, according to a Deadline report—Johnson's suggestion that Hobbs and Shaw would brawl once more certainly suggests that Universal Studios is on the right track.

"One fine day, we will give the audience what they want and fight," Johnson wrote in the caption. "And it will be the greatest fight in the history of movies." He didn’t explicitly confirm if that fight would be in a traditional Fast & Furious film or spinoff, but common sense would point to the latter.

