A flurry of Mike Tyson‘s recent training videos has led some to speculate about the boxing legend’s return to battle… against a human. However, in an epic plot twist, it’s been confirmed that Tyson will have a face-off against a shark as part of a “Shark Week” special.

Did we forget about the time Micheal Phelps raced a shark for “Shark Week”? Spoiler: He lost.

The Discovery Channel special “Tyson Vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef” will feature a battle between the two in the “name of research.” The iconic ring announcer Micheal Buffer will also be present to call the competition. According to reports, no sharks were harmed in the making of this episode.

It’s all a bit strange, but you can take a look at the trailer below to see if you’ll watch the full episode. The special is set to air on the Discovery Channel on Aug. 9 at 9 p.m.

Although the entire premise is a bit gimmicky, Tyson did reveal why he choose to take on the challenge.

“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life,” said Tyson. “I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old. I learned from this experience doing ‘Shark Week’ that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God.”

That being said, let us hope next time we have some Mike Tyson news, it will be about him fighting another human.