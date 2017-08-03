Heavyweight Great Wladimir Klitschko Retires From Boxing

Epsilon/Getty Images

His journey is finally over.

World renowned boxer Wladimir Klitschko confirmed via a statement this week that he was retiring from the sport that made him famous. Klitschko was knocked out in the 11th round against Anthony Joshua in April, and will not be rematching him in November as Joshua had wanted. Instead, Joshua will have to face Kubrat Pulev by December to keep his belt.

Klitschko first made a name for himself by winning the super heavyweight division in the 1996 Summer Olympics. He then joined the professional boxing circuit, and amazed crowds with 24 consecutive wins. He was also undefeated for over a decade, from October 2004 to November 2015, when he finally lost to Tyson Fury.

When all is said and done, Klitschko's professional boxing record is 64 wins and just five losses, with 53 of those wins being by knock out. We'd say that's a pretty good record to go out on.

Klitschko appears to be proud of his accomplishments, saying "I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports," according to the BBC.

Throughout his 21 year career in professional boxing, Klitschko was revered for his Herculean physique and massive arms. In honor of the former champ, we've rounded up some of our favorite photos of him.