News

Heavyweight Great Wladimir Klitschko Retires From Boxing

The former heavyweight champ, who had one of the greatest physiques in the history of the sport, has decided to hang up his gloves.

by
1 of 7
Wladimir Klitschko
Epsilon/Getty Images

His journey is finally over.

World renowned boxer Wladimir Klitschko confirmed via a statement this week that he was retiring from the sport that made him famous. Klitschko was knocked out in the 11th round against Anthony Joshua in April, and will not be rematching him in November as Joshua had wanted. Instead, Joshua will have to face Kubrat Pulev by December to keep his belt.

Klitschko first made a name for himself by winning the super heavyweight division in the 1996 Summer Olympics. He then joined the professional boxing circuit, and amazed crowds with 24 consecutive wins. He was also undefeated for over a decade, from October 2004 to November 2015, when he finally lost to Tyson Fury.

When all is said and done, Klitschko's professional boxing record is 64 wins and just five losses, with 53 of those wins being by knock out. We'd say that's a pretty good record to go out on.

Klitschko appears to be proud of his accomplishments, saying "I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports," according to the BBC

Throughout his 21 year career in professional boxing, Klitschko was revered for his Herculean physique and massive arms. In honor of the former champ, we've rounded up some of our favorite photos of him.

 

2 of 7
Wladimir Klitschko
Epsilon / Stringer / Getty Images

Klitschko weighs in before his fight against Alexander Povetkin in 2013.

3 of 7
Wladimir Klitschko
Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images

Alexander Povetkin lies down to recover in the third round against Klitschko.

4 of 7
Wladimir Klitschko
Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

Klitschko training at Lucky Street Boxing Gym in 2014.

5 of 7
DON EMMERT / Staff
DON EMMERT / Staff / Getty Images

Klitschko strikes Bryant Jennings during their match at Madison Square Garden in 2015.

6 of 7
Wladimir Klitschko
Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images

Klitschko lands a devastating hit on Samuel Peter in 2010.

7 of 7
Wladimir Klitschko
Richard Heathcote/ Getty Images

The former king of the heavyweight division didn’t retire quietly in the night. His last fight against the upcoming juggernaut Anthony Joshua earned him more respect than he did over his entire career. Only a true champ has the heart and grit to stay on his feet following such a devastating blow like this one. 

Topics:
Comments