Hugh Jackman Unveils New Dramatic IMAX Poster for 'Logan'

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:00am PST

Over the last few months we’ve been teased with trailers of the upcoming Logan film that seems to have taken a dark, more dramatic tone as we potentially approach the end of Hugh Jackman’s rendition of Wolverine.

The last time we saw a Logan trailer was during a Super Bowl commercial and an additional clip that Fox releasedthat were both filled with Wolverine completely shredding all opposers in a very exciting a violent fashion.

SEE ALSO: Hugh Jackman Reveals Official ‘Logan’ Synopsis: Wolverine Is Having The Worst Mexican Vacation Ever

The movie places Wolverine and Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in what looks like a scorched version of the earth where mutants are few and far between. To add to the film they are also responsible for protecting a mutant girl named Laura Kinney (Dafne Keen) or X-23, who is being hunted down by Donald Pierce (Boyd Holdbrook).

SEE ALSO: Hugh Jackman Hints At Appearance Of Wolverine's Yellow Suit

The release date for Logan, directed by James Mangold creeps a little bit closer as the film is due in theaters on March 3, 2017.