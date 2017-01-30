Mikey Garcia Nearly Knocks Dejan Zlaticanin Out of the Ring With Devastating Blow

Mikey Garcia may have taken more than two years away from the ring, but you couldn’t tell by his performance against the former WBC lightweight champion Dejan Zlaticanin over the weekend. Early in the match, Garcia was using his distance to control the fight, until the third round, when he decided to let his hands do the work, according to rt.com.

With under a minute to go in the round, Garcia inched in and landed a swift uppercut that disoriented Zlaticanin, but didn’t drop him. He quickly jumped on the wounded fighter and followed up his uppercut with a right hook from hell that floored the former champ immediately.

This knockout gave Garcia his third belt in three different weight divisions―lightweight, featherweight and super featherweight. Boxing critiques were extremely impressed with the knockout and had very positive things to say about the highlight reel KO

