For The Mountain, deloading includes flipping massive tires

Europe’s Strongest Man 2017 is coming up this Sunday, and Hafþór Björnsson is looking to make it three first-place finishes in four years (he took first in 2014 and 2015).

Over the last few weeks, he's been closing out his training by flipping humongous tires, and lifting lighter as the competition nears.

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Mar 24, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

The Icelandic strongman is looking to repeat the performance below, which is a highlight reel of his 2015 victory at the competition.

Last time we saw Björnsson in action was at the Arnold Classic, where he came in second place behind Brian Shaw, who he will be facing off against at the World’s Strongest Man competition, which doesn't have a confirmed date yet.

Those interested in watching Europe’s Strongest Man can watch here.