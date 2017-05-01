'The Rock' Reveals 'Rampage' Plot on Instagram

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram on Sunday to share some gym motivation and, more importantly, the plot for Rampage, his next movie endeavor.

Johnson has been hitting the gym hard in preparation for the film, which is based on the eponymous 1980s video game. He's spoken about the movie before, but, until now, there hasn't been much talk of the specifics of the film's plot.

In Sunday's post, Johnson shared a photo of himself doing dips (with chains, of course) along with a brief summary of the action. He stars as the head of an anti-poaching unit in Rwanda, and his best friend is an albino gorilla named George. When George, an alligator (Lizzie) and a wolf (Ralph) are injected with a serum, they become monsters with increased size, strength, and aggression. As they go on a—you guessed it, rampage—Johnson is on a mission to hunt down the "bad people" who injected the animals with the serum.

The film's special effects will be taken care of by Weta Digital, a renowned visual effects company which Johnson refers to as the "best digital effects team on the planet." On top of that, the film's cast includes former M&F cover star Joe Manganiello, and The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Ackerman and Naomie Harris.

The buzz around The Fate of the Furious, which broke the $1 billion mark at the box office, hasn't even died down yet, but Johnson is clearly looking ahead. It's safe to say that the phrase "rest day" is not a part of his vocabulary.

Rampage's release is set for spring 2018.