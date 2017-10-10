'The Rock' Teases 'Fast and Furious' Spin-off With Jason Statham

A quick glance at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's IMDb page provides a dizzying array of potential projects. But if his latest Instagram post is any clue, we'll be able to tack yet another title atop the busiest man in Hollywood's slate.

In what appears to be a spin-off of the immensely successful "Rock"-driven Fast and the Furious franchise, Johnson teased a new movie featuring his Luke Hobbs character and Jason Statham's Decker Shaw.

Rumors of the project began swirling in the spring, but now we have our first, albeit brief, look at the flick. Johnson and Statham engage in a scathing war of words that hearkens back to Johnson's WWE promo-cutting days.

It'll be a while before we can watch "The Rock" whoop some candyass up and down Know Your Role Boulevard, but the following clip gives us a glimpse of what's to come.