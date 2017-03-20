There Were Two Must-See Knockouts To Watch From UFC London

UFC Fight Night 2017 went down this past Saturday in London, and it did not disappoint, giving us a fair share of dome-rattling knockouts.

The best was Marc ‘The Bonecrusher’ Diakiese’s right hand knockout of Teemu Packalen. Diakiese, who improved his record to 12-0, threw two stunning spinning teakwood kicks within the first five seconds of the fight, forcing Packalen to strike immediately at close range. This proved to be a fatal mistake, as Diakiese dropped Packalen with the next punch, sending him to the floor sleeping.

The fight lasted all but 30 seconds, but I'm sure for Packalen it felt much longer.

And if that KO wasn't enough, check out Jimi Manuwa’s walk-off knockout of Corey Anderson!

Although, these were the best knockouts of the night, there was one other great moment.

After nearly 15 years in the cage, bantamweight and featherweight Brad Pickett, hung up his gloves. In what would be Pickett’s last fight, he was knocked out by his opponent, Marlon Vera.

Although the fight didn’t go as hoped for the hometown veteran, Vera and Pickett had a touching moment post-fight, where great respect was shown between the two fighters.

Farewell Brad Pickett. UFC London, well done.