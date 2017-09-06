Watch: Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell Are Back at Each Other's Throats in 'Daddy's Home 2' Trailer

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg are back, and this time they've brought their dads.

In Daddy's Home 2, Ferrell and Wahlberg reprise their roles as Brad and Dusty, who (against all odds) managed to build a friendship as "co-dads" to their children and stepchildren at the end of the previous film. However, their relationship is put to the test when Dusty's rugged biker father (Mel Gibson) and Brad's sensitive and ultra-obsessive father (John Lithgow) show up for Christmas. Once again, Brad and Dusty's differences get in the way, and chaos inevitably ensues.

Making matters worse is Roger (John Cena), the biological father of one of Dusty's stepchildren. While Cena only had a brief cameo in the original, reports indicate he has a much larger role in the sequel.

The original Daddy's Home was a surprise hit, making more than three times its original budget. The sequel thankfully retains most of the team from the original, including director Sean Anders.

Daddy's Home 2 will be released in theaters nationwide on November 10.