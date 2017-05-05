Watch: New Trailer Released for 'Terminator 2' Remastered in 3D

Terminator 2: Judgement Day will be hitting theaters again on August 25, remastered for the 21st century. The original film was released in 1991, and at the time had groundbreaking and jaw-dropping special effects. The James Cameron-directed movie still holds up well to today’s standards, and will only look better with the improvement of technology over the last quarter century.

Cameron also has several visual masterpieces under his belt, including Avatar, Aliens, and Titanic.

SEE ALSO: Vintage Muscle - Arnold Schwarzenegger Revisits Muscle Beach

Terminator 2 is what really cemented Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career outside of bodybuilding. The film featured classic battles between the T-800 (Schwarzenegger) and the T-1000 (Robert Patrick).

When the T-800 said “I’ll be back,” he really meant it.

SEE ALSO: Arnold Schwarzenegger Photobombs Tourists At Eiffel Tower