Zach Werenski Broke His Face And Returned To Action Minutes Later

It’s simple: Hockey players are a different breed. The emotionally heavy and aggressively violent sport they play requires a certain level of toughness.

Yesterday, we got to see just how tough.

During Game 3 of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins playoff series, the Blue Jackets rookie defenseman Zach Werenski took a puck straight to the face, and it didn't even faze him.

The puck wound up fracturing his face and leaving a huge gash under his right eye. Werenski was clearly injured, but he returned to play a period later after getting stitched up and bandaged.

Here's Zach Werenski back on the ice for the #CBJ, wearing a full face shield.



STREAM the third period: https://t.co/xXFhprS8S5 pic.twitter.com/Jv3dOB7g7B — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) April 17, 2017

Though Werenski eventually had to leave the game because his eyes were too swollen to see out of, he definitely proved his worth.

Check out the photo he posted of himself on Twitter post-game.

Werenski has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, but the 19-year-old rookie just gained a lot of respect in that locker room.

Zach Werenski is out for the remainder of the season, per John Tortorella.



Watch live: https://t.co/DPKBmxz5lI #CBJ — ColumbusBlueJackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 17, 2017

Bravo Werenski, you are tougher than most.