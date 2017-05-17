Watch: Learn More About The Secret History of the Transformers In The Latest Trailer For 'The Last Knight'

Did you ever expect to see Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins acting together in a Transformers film? Neither did we, but we're not complaining.

In Transformers: The Last Knight, Wahlberg reprises his role of Cade Yeager, who is once again thrown into the constantly escalating conflict between Transformers and humanity. To make matters worse, Optimus Prime has turned against Yeager, Bumblebee, and the other Autobots for reasons unknown.

In order to put an end to the chaos, Yeager meets with a British lord (Hopkins) who reveals to Yeager that there is far more history between the humans and the Transformers than he realizes.

The Transformers film franchise began nearly a decade ago in 2007 and shows no signs of stopping; a Bumblebee reboot is planned for next year, followed by Transformers 6 in 2019.

Transformers: The Last Knight will be in theaters nationwide on June 21, 2017.