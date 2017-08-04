Watch: Up-and-Coming WWE Superstars Compete in Intense Medicine Ball Volleyball Tournament

Every day is a great day for medicine ball volleyball at the @WWEPerformCtr! Which tandem proved to dominate the rest? pic.twitter.com/uRKsmLnRDw — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2017

Training to be a WWE superstar isn't just bench presses and squats.

WWE recently posted a video on their social media showing superstars from NXT (their developmental branch) and the Mae Young Classic (their upcoming women-only tournament) playing in a medicine ball volleyball (also known as hooverball) tournament. The tournament took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where superstars train themselves to eventually make it to shows like Raw and Smackdown Live.

Competitors included Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, and Lacey Evans, all of whom compete in NXT.

While the tournament was designed as a training exercise, the female superstars clearly got invested in the outcome, going as far as to accuse their coach of taking sides.