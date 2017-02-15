Watch Oksana Grishina’s Crazy One-Arm Hold

Three-time Ms. Fitness International champion and IFBB Pro Oksana Grishina is working hard to maintain her title as champion in the Fitness category at the Arnold Sports festival the weekend of March 2. She's posting videos on her Instagram of her fitness progressions as the competition nears. Watch her handstand to one-arm plank hold in this video.

Grishina is also practicing with a Cyr wheel, an acrobatic apparatus often used by acrobats, gymnasts, and street performers. Check it out!

