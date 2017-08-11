Abs and Core Exercises

The Summer Six-Pack Program

Here’s the formula for getting ripped: Come up with a workout plan and never let your body find out what it is.

Duration 2 weeks
Exercises 4-6
Equipment Yes

When you're talking about cars or job applicants, efficiency is a good thing. When you’re talking about working out so you can see your abs, it’s a bad one. The problem is, the more efficient your body becomes performing any exercise, the fewer calories it burns doing it.

The goal of this program is to make your body more inefficient (like a trip to the DMV, only a lot more fun) so that it burns more calories and stimulates muscle. While it’s not the most “efficient” training, it is the fastest route to defined abs. Go figure.

How it works

The best way to throw the body off and fight efficiency is to keep changing up your workouts to prevent adaptation. You’ll need to train three days a week for two weeks with the following routines: a high-rep, calorie-burning workout; a barbell-based strength day to stimulate muscle; and a strongman-inspired circuit to recruit new muscle. This three-pronged attack will confuse your metabolism and trick your body into burning more fat (assuming your diet is clean), and you should see results within two weeks. It’s inefficiency at its most effective.

Directions

Perform each workout once a week, resting for one day between sessions. Exercises marked “A” and “B” are to be performed back-to-back with no rest. On Day 3, perform the exercises as a big circuit for a total of 30 minutes. During Days 2 and 3, aim either to reduce the completion time or to add weight with each session. For each exercise on Day 2, choose a weight with which you can perform six to seven reps.

Day 1

Exercise 1

General Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Pullup thumbnail
-- sets
50 total reps
-- rest
*As many sets as needed.

Exercise 2A

Dumbbell Walking Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Walking Lunge thumbnail
10 sets
10 to 1 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Bodyweight Dip thumbnail
10 sets
1 to 10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Alligator Walk How to
Alligator Walk thumbnail
4 sets
As far as you can reps
-- rest

Day 2

Exercise 1A

Barbell Front Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Barbell Front Squat thumbnail
4 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

Weighted Chinup You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Weighted Chinup thumbnail
4 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2A

Incline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Incline Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
4 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift with Dumbbells You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift with Dumbbell thumbnail
4 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3A

Medicine Ball Slam You'll need: Mat How to
Medicine Ball Slam thumbnail
4 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

Russian Twist You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Russian Twist thumbnail
4 sets
30 sec. reps
-- rest

Day 3 Perform the exercises as a big circuit for a total of 30 minutes.

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Farmer's Walk You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Farmer&#039;s Walk thumbnail
-- sets
Walk 60 feet reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Single-Arm Dumbbell Snatch You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Single-Arm Dumbbell Snatch thumbnail
-- sets
3 reps
-- rest
*each side

Exercise 3

Dumbbell Push Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Push Press thumbnail
-- sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Turkish Getup You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Turkish Getup thumbnail
-- sets
2 reps
-- rest
*each side

Exercise 5

Plate Push You'll need: Weight Plates How to
Plate Push thumbnail
-- sets
Walk 60 feet reps
-- rest
