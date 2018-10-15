News

The Internet Roasted Conor McGregor’s Attempt to Throw a Football—Here Are the Best Memes

McGregor showed his football skills, and the internet picked up on the fumble

by
Conor McGregor Roasted for his Pregame Throw at the Dallas Cowboys
Ronald Martinez / Staff / Getty

The L’s just won’t stop coming for Conor. After a devastating loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas on October 6, he took to Texas to hang with the Dallas Cowboys during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He even attempted to throw a football…and it did not seem to go as planned. The internet took the clip of McGregor’s awkward pre-game throw and had a field day. 

Check out the top memes to come out of McGregor’s latest mis-throw.







Many of the memes compared McGregor to Buffalo Bills QB Nathan Peterman:



Don’t worry about McGregor, though, these past few weeks the Notorious MMA knows how to laugh at himself, posting this to Instagram:


 

He also took the game as an opportunity to promote his signature whisky, Proper No. 12. 


Despite all the teasing, it seems like our favorite UFC Irish import had a fun time playing some American Football. 


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

