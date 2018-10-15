The Internet Roasted Conor McGregor’s Attempt to Throw a Football—Here Are the Best Memes

The L’s just won’t stop coming for Conor. After a devastating loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas on October 6, he took to Texas to hang with the Dallas Cowboys during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He even attempted to throw a football…and it did not seem to go as planned. The internet took the clip of McGregor’s awkward pre-game throw and had a field day.

Check out the top memes to come out of McGregor’s latest mis-throw.



I think McGregor picked the right sport 😂 pic.twitter.com/Nemv7hAzfG — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 14, 2018



Think the Jags should give this guy a try at QB pic.twitter.com/UMttOXh82l — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 14, 2018



Dim people are really making fun of this throwing motion like Philip Rivers hasn't been doing it for 15 years pic.twitter.com/cujBr74jPj — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) October 14, 2018

Many of the memes compared McGregor to Buffalo Bills QB Nathan Peterman:



One football game to save the planet. Choose your QB. pic.twitter.com/xkn59rSbDJ — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 14, 2018



The Super Bowl is today. Your team's playing—but all of your team's quarterbacks are nowhere to be found. Who do you want starting at QB? pic.twitter.com/beqgk3M8Td — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 14, 2018

Don’t worry about McGregor, though, these past few weeks the Notorious MMA knows how to laugh at himself, posting this to Instagram:

He also took the game as an opportunity to promote his signature whisky, Proper No. 12.

Despite all the teasing, it seems like our favorite UFC Irish import had a fun time playing some American Football.