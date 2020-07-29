Phil Heath will always be a bodybuilder — it’s something that’s ingrained in his very being.

“Bodybuilding is in my DNA,” the seven-time Mr. Olympia told Muscle & Fitness. “That has not changed one bit. I’ll always have that in my blood.”

But in recent years, Heath has tried to become much more than that. He’s launched his own supplement and apparel lines, and is a partner in Mile High Meats — a supplier of high-quality meats.

And now he’s adding chef to his ever-growing resume. Heath is one of 10 celebrities who designed their favorite chicken wing recipe to be featured in Off the Menu’s Wing Showdown, presented by Uber Eats. The “Mr. Olympia’s Cheat Meal Wings” feature a honey-sriracha glaze (with rice wine vinegar and toasted sesame oil), and a breading that includes cayenne pepper for even more kick.

His wings are available through the Uber Eats app in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, and other cities from July 29 to Aug. 2. After you try his wings, you can vote for him at thewingshowdown.com. Other celebrities participating in the showdown include Shaq, Snoop Dogg, and Anthony Anderson.

“I love food, but most importantly food brings people together,” Heath says in explaining why he decided to participate in the showdown. “And with everything going on right now in the world, I thought maybe we could bring some happier times with food.”

Food, he continues, is also a way for people who may not be into bodybuilding to get to know him and who he is. “Food is a great way to really connect with people and find some commonality,” he says.

In addition to his love for wings, we spoke to Heath about the ongoing debate around systemic racism, what he’s been up to in quarantine, and if we’ll see him on a bodybuilding stage anytime soon.