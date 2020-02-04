The Rock Looks Every Inch a Superhero in the Gym

If you thought that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson couldn't get any bigger, think again. Ahead of shooting for DC's upcoming film Black Adam, in which he stars as the titular antihero, Johnson seems to be training harder than ever. He's referred to this point as "a new era" in past Instagram posts, and we can't imagine the physique he's going to bring to the role.

In a recent post featuring a black and white shot of him training, Johnson's back is nothing short of a barn door:

Are we surprised? No. Are we amazed? Of course. Just when it seems The Rock has hit maximum muscle, he always manages to take it a step further. As his trainer, Dave Rienzi, points out in the comments, "no padded superhero suit needed here."

The Rock has been busier than ever lately. Between starring in and producing films and TV shows; collaborating with brands like Under Armour; founding his own tequila company; and opening up the Super Bowl, it's incredible that he still manages to get his regular workouts in. In another recent post, he revealed that no matter where he travels, the first thing he does when he lands is find a gym and pump some iron.

The Rock's never-ending work ethic is inspiring, to say the least, and it'll be exciting to see what the final product is once the film is finally in theaters.

Black Adam will be released on December 22, 2021.