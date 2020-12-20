In a weekend full of upsets on bodybuilding’s biggest stage, Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay took the title from reigning champ Brandon Curry.

Here are the 2020 Mr. Olympia top 5: 

  1. Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay
  2. Brandon Curry
  3. Phil Heath
  4. Hadi Choopan
  5. William Bonac
Chris Nicoll

 

 