These 'Avengers: Endgame' First Reactions and Premiere Moments Will Get You Pumped

From Infinity Stone rings to 'We Didn't Start The Fire,' the final chapter of this phase of the MCU went out with a bang.

Avengers: Endgame premiered in Los Angeles this week, and the long-awaited 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seemingly didn't disappoint. Marvel has been building up this juggernaut of a franchise since 2008, with three phases of films leaving hoards of loyal fans clamoring for more.

But before you can get yourself to your local theater for the film's April 26 release date, check out some of the (spoiler-free!) first reactions to the film and highlights from the LA premiere's purple carpet. Based on these reactions, you'll definitely need to bring a box of tissues to the theater with you.


It has been speculated that since stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Hemsworth’s contracts are all ending after this installment, their fates in their next fight with Thanos are up in the air. That said, Hemsworth has expressed interest in another Thor movie. 


Apparently, even Chris Evans is getting emotional.


Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson rolled up to the purple carpet to remind Thanos who really runs the MCU, each sporting Infinity Stone-inspired rings and bracelets.


But if all of this talk of the Avengers' final stand is getting you a little down, you can check out Jimmy Fallon’s music video, with the cast singing an Avengers-themed cover of Billy Joel's 1989 hit “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

In the name of letting you watch the film, select AMC locations are even staying open longer hours to accommodate the three-hour-long movie and the expected crowds.


Seriously, we've got your movie checklist right here: water, snacks, and tissues.


