These 'Avengers: Endgame' First Reactions and Premiere Moments Will Get You Pumped

Avengers: Endgame premiered in Los Angeles this week, and the long-awaited 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seemingly didn't disappoint. Marvel has been building up this juggernaut of a franchise since 2008, with three phases of films leaving hoards of loyal fans clamoring for more.

But before you can get yourself to your local theater for the film's April 26 release date, check out some of the (spoiler-free!) first reactions to the film and highlights from the LA premiere's purple carpet. Based on these reactions, you'll definitely need to bring a box of tissues to the theater with you.



Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It’s the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 23, 2019 #AvengersEndgame is every bit the masterpiece it deserves to be. It’s extraordinary. It is a conclusion worthy of the greatest cinematic saga of all time! Congratulations to everyone who had anything to do with this film, or the 21 films before it. I am emotionally spent. pic.twitter.com/2Yiu3ZIimC — Sean Gerber (@MrSeanGerber) April 23, 2019

It has been speculated that since stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Hemsworth’s contracts are all ending after this installment, their fates in their next fight with Thanos are up in the air. That said, Hemsworth has expressed interest in another Thor movie.



What an absolutely perfect ending to the journey that began over a decade ago. #AvengersEndgame is everything & yet nothing you expect. I cannot wait to see where the MCU.



Bravo Russo bros and Kevin Feige. Thank you for giving us and our kids heroes to dream of. — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) April 23, 2019 I just can’t remember a cinematic experience like the one I just had with #AvengersEndgame. Simply blown away. I feel like that movie was made for every Marvel fan, everywhere. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

Apparently, even Chris Evans is getting emotional.



Chris Evans’ review of #AvengersEndgame: “I cried like six times.” — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 23, 2019

Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson rolled up to the purple carpet to remind Thanos who really runs the MCU, each sporting Infinity Stone-inspired rings and bracelets.

But if all of this talk of the Avengers' final stand is getting you a little down, you can check out Jimmy Fallon’s music video, with the cast singing an Avengers-themed cover of Billy Joel's 1989 hit “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

In the name of letting you watch the film, select AMC locations are even staying open longer hours to accommodate the three-hour-long movie and the expected crowds.



As of now, 17 AMC locations will be open for four days straight — or 96 hours https://t.co/Yg6vAhDGdG #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/u28nLLpycU — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 22, 2019

Seriously, we've got your movie checklist right here: water, snacks, and tissues.