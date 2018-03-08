The Most Essential Grooming Rules for Bald Guys

3. Don’t shave too close

If you’re bald by choice, or if you still have hairs on the sides or back of your head (everyone does, since these hairs don’t fall out), you don't have to worry too much. The follicles of your shaved hairs don’t need much attention, Minars says; they’ll remain healthy without any intervention. But you still need to treat them like your facial hair, and you'll need a good shaving regimen to prevent ingrown hairs, nicks, and infection.

Because the hair on the top of your head is *usually* finer than beard hair, you might luck out and avoid ingrown hairs. (Guys with thicker hair might bet otherwise.) Either way, you can avoid ingrowns by never shaving the hair with the most “cutting-edge” technology: Minars says to avoid anything with more than three razor blades. (He tells his patients to use the original Gillette Sensor Excel 2-Blade Razors.) You don’t need to cut all they way below the surface of the skin. He also advises against the shortest setting on an electric clipper. This means you may have to shave more often (just an extra day sooner, really), but it will save you any agony, and any unsightly bumps in a very visible place.

When you shave, Minars advises that you treat it like any other shaving regimen: Open the pores and soften the hair with hot water before you shave, then close and tighten everything with cold water when you’re finished.