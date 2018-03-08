Edge
The Most Essential Grooming Rules for Bald Guys
So you've gone full Dwayne Johnson and shaved your head. Good for you! Here's how to treat your newly bare scalp the right way.
So you've gone bald. Or maybe you've simply shaved your head. No big deal, right? You lost your hair, not a limb.
But just because you don’t have anything to shampoo and condition doesn’t mean you suddenly get a free pass at any necessary grooming. On the contrary: Because you’re bald and beautiful now, you’ve got a new set of rules to work with, as opposed to guys who have to clean and coif their hair.
Your exposed crown comes with more SPF, a proactive shave regimen, and more real estate to cleanse, scrub, and moisturize. So we asked dermatologist Todd Minars of Minars Dermatology in Hollywood, FL, for his grooming recommendations for bald guys. Here’s what he had to say about treating your bald scalp right.