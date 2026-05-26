For decades, women were told that the answer to changing their bodies was simple: eat less, move more, and push harder. But for many women over 40, that advice doesn’t work. The workouts that once delivered results feel less effective. The same meals no longer seem to support the same energy. Weight becomes harder to manage, muscle tone starts to shift, and the old rules begin to feel more frustrating than helpful.

Nikkiey Stott is working to change that conversation.

Stott is the co-founder of WarriorBabe, creator of the WB4 Method, host of “The Macro Hour” podcast, and a former pro natural bodybuilder. She has built her work around a different message for women in midlife: your body isn’t broken; it just needs a better strategy.

That strategy starts with strength training, proper nutrition, adequate protein, recovery, and a deeper understanding of how the body changes during perimenopause, menopause, and beyond.

Moving beyond the old weight-loss model

For many women, fitness has long been framed around shrinking the body: weigh less, eat less, and burn as many calories as possible. Stott’s approach challenges that model by shifting the focus from weight loss alone to body composition, strength, and long-term metabolic health, which is especially important for women over 40.

During perimenopause and menopause, hormonal changes can affect energy levels, recovery, body fat distribution, muscle maintenance, and the body’s response to food and training. Many women respond by doubling down on the same habits they have always been taught — more cardio, fewer calories, fewer carbs, and more restriction — but this approach often works against the body rather than with it.

When women under-eat, skip protein, overtrain, or rely solely on cardio, they may lose weight on the scale but also lose muscle. Over time, that loss of muscle can make it harder to maintain strength, support metabolism, and feel energized in daily life.

Stott’s work reframes the goal. Instead of asking women to chase a lower number, she teaches them to build a body that is strong, fueled, and capable.

Why maintaining muscle is a priority after 40

Muscle isn’t just about appearance. It plays a central role in strength, metabolism, balance, energy, and healthy aging.

For women over 40, preserving and building muscle becomes even more important. As the body changes with age and hormonal shifts, maintaining lean muscle can help support physical resilience and long-term health, which is why Stott places strength training at the center of the WarriorBabe approach.

The message is simple: progressive resistance training gives the body a reason to hold on to muscle and build more of it. That could mean lifting weights, using machines, training with dumbbells, or following a structured program that gradually increases the challenge. The keyword is “structured.”

Random workouts may burn calories, but don’t always build muscle. Stott’s approach emphasizes consistency, progression, and recovery. The body needs a clear signal to adapt and enough food and rest to support that adaptation.

This is where many women get stuck. They train hard, but they don’t eat enough to recover. Or they eat less in hopes of losing fat, but don’t give their muscles what they need to grow. Over time, the body adapts to the shortage.

Stott’s message is direct. “Women can’t starve their way into strength,” she says.

Protein as a non-negotiable

Protein sits at the center of Stott’s nutrition philosophy because it supports muscle repair, muscle growth, recovery, and satiety. For women over 40, it becomes one of the most important pieces of the equation.

While many women have spent years thinking about food mainly in terms of calories, Stott encourages them to look deeper. Calories matter, but macros explain what those calories are doing:

Protein supports the muscles women want to build and protect.

Carbohydrates support energy, training performance, and recovery.

Fats support hormones, brain health, and overall function.

Together, these macronutrients help women fuel their bodies instead of fighting them. That doesn’t mean every woman needs a complicated meal plan. In fact, Stott’s messaging is often the opposite: the goal is to simplify food, not make it another source of stress.

Simplified food can look like:

A high-protein breakfast

Balanced meals

Carbs placed around activity

Enough calories to train well

Fewer extremes

More consistency

For many women, that shift alone can feel radical. After years of being told to cut, restrict, and start over every Monday, eating enough can feel uncomfortable. But it’s often the missing piece.

Macros over guesswork

Macro tracking has become one of Stott’s signature teaching tools because it gives women information. Instead of labeling food as good or bad, macros help women understand how protein, carbohydrates, and fats work together. That awareness can be especially useful in midlife, when old habits may no longer match the body’s current needs.

For a woman over 40 trying to build muscle, macros can help answer practical questions, such as:

“Am I eating enough protein?”

“Am I cutting carbs so low that my workouts suffer?”

“Am I eating enough overall to recover?”

“Am I consistent during the week but underestimating weekends, oils, sauces, snacks, or drinks?”

The value of tracking isn’t for perfection, but for clarity.

Stott’s work often speaks to women who feel like they’re doing everything right but not seeing results. Macro tracking gives them a way to find the gaps without relying on shame or guesswork. It also helps them move away from emotional cycles around food and toward a more grounded understanding of what their body needs.

Over time, the goal is to build confidence and awareness so food decisions become easier, more intentional, and more sustainable.

Building strength for life

Stott’s impact in fitness comes from meeting women at a stage of life where many feel overlooked by traditional wellness advice. She isn’t simply telling women over 40 to work harder, but to work smarter.

“Lift with intention,” she says. “Eat enough. Prioritize protein. Understand macros. Recover. Stop treating the body like a problem to punish and start treating it like a system to support.”

For women navigating perimenopause, menopause, or the years beyond, that message offers something more useful than another diet trend. It offers a way forward.

A stronger body isn’t built through restriction alone. It is built through fuel, training, consistency, and trust. That’s the foundation of Stott’s work, and why her message continues to land with women who are ready to stop chasing smaller and start building stronger.

M&F and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.